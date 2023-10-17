Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv closed today at 1658, up 1% from yesterday's 1641.55

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1658, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1641.55 Bajaj Finserv stock closed today at ₹1658, with a 1% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹1641.55. The net change in price was ₹16.45.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 649.1 12.3 1.93 754.4 530.2 410555.6 Bajaj Finserve 1658.0 16.45 1.0 1813.45 1216.1 264058.87 HDFC Life Insurance Company 641.85 11.65 1.85 690.9 457.95 137958.99 SBI Life Insurance Company 1345.4 23.6 1.79 1392.1 1039.25 134660.38 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 533.55 2.45 0.46 615.55 380.95 76754.98 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1649.9 as against previous close of 1646.4 Bajaj Finserv, a leading financial services company, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 1659.35. The bid price is slightly higher at INR 1661.05, indicating a potential upward movement in the stock. The offer price is INR 1661.4 with an offer quantity of 500, while the bid quantity stands at 1000. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is at 9708000, suggesting a high level of investor interest in the stock.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Bajaj Finserv Ltd stock is ₹1215.00000, while the 52 week high price is ₹1817.90000.

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.85 (+19.23%) & ₹24.0 (+21.21%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.75 (-14.84%) & ₹18.95 (-15.4%) respectively.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1634.03 10 Days 1597.86 20 Days 1574.79 50 Days 1531.90 100 Days 1535.04 300 Days 1452.71

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 17 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.0 (+31.87%) & ₹26.25 (+32.58%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 17 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.9 (-24.18%) & ₹17.1 (-23.66%) respectively.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 3 3 2 2 Buy 5 4 4 3 Hold 0 0 0 1 Sell 2 2 2 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

