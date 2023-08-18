Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees gains in stock trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 18 Aug 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1469.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1477.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1470.05 and closed at 1469.4. The stock reached a high of 1480 and a low of 1466.65. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 235,256.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 23,838 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:38 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.62%
3 Months-1.62%
6 Months3.41%
YTD-4.59%
1 Year-12.3%
18 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1477.15, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1469.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1477.15, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 7.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.53% and the price has increased by 7.75.

18 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1469.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 23,838 shares. The closing price for the day was 1469.4.

