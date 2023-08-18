Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees gains in stock trading

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1470.05 and closed at ₹1469.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1480 and a low of ₹1466.65. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹235,256.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 23,838 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.62%
|3 Months
|-1.62%
|6 Months
|3.41%
|YTD
|-4.59%
|1 Year
|-12.3%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1477.15, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 7.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.53% and the price has increased by ₹7.75.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 23,838 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1469.4.
