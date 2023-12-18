Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv shares plummet in today's trading

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1741.85 and closed at ₹1730.95. The stock's high for the day was ₹1741.85 and the low was ₹1718.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹275,830.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 74,053 shares.
The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1730. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.1 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.34%
|3 Months
|6.94%
|6 Months
|14.88%
|YTD
|11.97%
|1 Year
|7.99%
The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1733.1, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 2.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 74,053 shares and closed at a price of ₹1730.95.
