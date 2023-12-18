Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv shares plummet in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1733.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1730 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1741.85 and closed at 1730.95. The stock's high for the day was 1741.85 and the low was 1718.6. The market capitalization of the company is 275,830.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1741.85 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 74,053 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1730, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1733.1

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1730. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.1, suggesting a decrease of 3.1 in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.34%
3 Months6.94%
6 Months14.88%
YTD11.97%
1 Year7.99%
18 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1733.1, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1730.95

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1733.1, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 2.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.

18 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1730.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 74,053 shares and closed at a price of 1730.95.

