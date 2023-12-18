Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv shares plummet in today's trading

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1741.85 and closed at ₹1730.95. The stock's high for the day was ₹1741.85 and the low was ₹1718.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹275,830.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 74,053 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.