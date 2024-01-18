Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Drops in Trading Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1615.2 and closed at ₹1623.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹1622.55, while the low was ₹1578.1. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹252251.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 88905 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.