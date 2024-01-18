Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -2.38 %. The stock closed at 1623.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1584.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1615.2 and closed at 1623.65. The stock's high for the day was 1622.55, while the low was 1578.1. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 252251.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1741.85 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 88905 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1584.95, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹1623.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1584.95. There has been a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -38.7, indicating a decrease of 38.7 in the stock price.

18 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1623.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 88,905. The closing price for the day was 1623.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.