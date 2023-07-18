Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:30 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1610.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1612.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1618 and closed at 1614.05. The stock reached a high of 1622.55 and a low of 1603.5. The company has a market capitalization of 256,517.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846 and the 52-week low is 1163.74. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,303 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1612.65, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1610.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1612.65. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.12. The net change in the stock price is 2. Overall, the stock of Bajaj Finserv has seen a small positive movement.

18 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1614.6, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1610.65

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1614.6, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 3.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1620.35, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1610.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1620.35. There has been a 0.6% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.7 points.

18 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1615, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1610.65

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is 1615. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Bajaj Finserv Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1612.55, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1610.65

The stock price of Bajaj Finserv is currently 1612.55, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 1.9.

18 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1613.25, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1610.65

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1613.25. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.16% or 2.6 points.

18 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1616.6, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1610.65

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1616.6, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 5.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1617.1, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1610.65

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1617.1. There has been a percent change of 0.4, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.45, which implies a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock has seen a small upward trend.

Click here for Bajaj Finserv Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1609.5, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1610.65

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1609.5, with a slight decrease of -0.07% or -1.15 in net change.

18 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1618.35, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1610.65

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1618.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.48, resulting in a net change of 7.7.

18 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1610.65, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹1610.65

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the stock price is 1610.65 with no change in percentage or net change. This means that the stock price has remained constant at this level.

18 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1610.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, there were 0 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1610.65.

