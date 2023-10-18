comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 19 2023 10:15:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.9 -1.73%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 394.3 -3.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.3 -0.41%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,453.75 2.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.95 -1.72%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv closed today at 1624, down -2.02% from yesterday's 1657.4
BackBack

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1624, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹1657.4

25 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -2.02 %. The stock closed at 1657.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1624 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinservPremium
Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1653.45 and closed at 1641.55. The stock had a high of 1676.4 and a low of 1648.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 264,058.87 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 1813.45 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 48,457 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:32:21 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1624, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹1657.4

Today, the closing price of Bajaj Finserv stock was 1624, representing a decrease of 2.02% compared to the previous day's closing price of 1657.4. The net change in price was -33.4.

18 Oct 2023, 06:19:54 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India636.2-12.9-1.99754.4530.2402396.35
Bajaj Finserve1624.0-33.4-2.021813.451216.1258643.91
HDFC Life Insurance Company643.21.350.21690.9457.95138249.16
SBI Life Insurance Company1352.554.550.341392.11039.25135376.02
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company521.4-12.15-2.28615.55380.9575007.11
18 Oct 2023, 05:46:07 PM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Finserve stock is 1622.65, while the high price is 1666.

18 Oct 2023, 03:21:48 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1663.05 as against previous close of 1659.95

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1630. The bid price stands at 1629.7 with a bid quantity of 1000. The offer price is 1630.1 and the offer quantity is 1500. The stock has an open interest of 9488000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:17:46 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Bajaj Finserv Ltd stock is 1215.00000, while the 52-week high price is 1817.90000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:06:01 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1658, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1641.55

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1658. It has experienced a 1% percent change, with a net change of 16.45.

18 Oct 2023, 02:50:47 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.75 (-60.58%) & 11.95 (-54.04%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.05 (+53.47%) & 27.65 (+58.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:31:08 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India649.112.31.93754.4530.2410555.6
Bajaj Finserve1658.016.451.01813.451216.1264058.87
HDFC Life Insurance Company641.8511.651.85690.9457.95137958.99
SBI Life Insurance Company1345.423.61.791392.11039.25134660.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company533.552.450.46615.55380.9576754.98
18 Oct 2023, 02:20:19 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1663.05 as against previous close of 1659.95

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1657.65. The bid price is 1631.25 and the offer price is 1632.3. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest stands at 9400000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 02:20:16 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1658, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1641.55

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1658, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 16.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1% and the net change in the price is 16.45.

18 Oct 2023, 02:14:45 PM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finserve stock today was 1648.05, while the high price reached 1676.4.

18 Oct 2023, 01:46:42 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1658, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1641.55

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1658. There has been a 1% percent change, resulting in a net change of 16.45.

Click here for Bajaj Finserv Key Metrics

18 Oct 2023, 01:35:41 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1638.21
10 Days1607.97
20 Days1579.33
50 Days1534.19
100 Days1537.08
300 Days1452.84
18 Oct 2023, 01:25:13 PM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bajaj Finserve reached a low of 1648.05 and a high of 1676.40.

18 Oct 2023, 01:22:52 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 18 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.7 (-61.0%) & 11.7 (-55.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 18 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.2 (+55.56%) & 28.0 (+60.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:12:06 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1663.05 as against previous close of 1659.95

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1657.65. The bid price stands at 1632.2 with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is 1632.95 with an offer quantity of 500. The stock's open interest is at 9424000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:10:44 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1658, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1641.55

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1658, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 16.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 01:02:59 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:30:39 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1658, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1641.55

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1658. It has experienced a 1% percent change, resulting in a net change of 16.45.

18 Oct 2023, 12:30:35 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India649.112.31.93754.4530.2410555.6
Bajaj Finserve1658.016.451.01813.451216.1264058.87
HDFC Life Insurance Company641.8511.651.85690.9457.95137958.99
SBI Life Insurance Company1345.423.61.791392.11039.25134660.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company533.552.450.46615.55380.9576754.98
18 Oct 2023, 12:20:16 PM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finserve stock's low price today was 1648.05 and the high price was 1676.40.

18 Oct 2023, 12:08:58 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1680.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.15 (-57.26%) & 7.9 (-54.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.55 (+46.53%) & 26.3 (+50.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 12:03:45 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3322
Buy5443
Hold0001
Sell2221
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 11:45:35 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1658, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1641.55

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1658, with a net change of 16.45 and a percent change of 1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 16.45 points or 1% compared to the previous trading session.

18 Oct 2023, 11:38:43 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India649.112.31.93754.4530.2410555.6
Bajaj Finserve1658.016.451.01813.451216.1264058.87
HDFC Life Insurance Company641.8511.651.85690.9457.95137958.99
SBI Life Insurance Company1345.423.61.791392.11039.25134660.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company533.552.450.46615.55380.9576754.98
18 Oct 2023, 11:29:49 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1663.05 as against previous close of 1659.95

Bajaj Finserv's spot price is currently at 1657.65. The bid price is 1633.75, with a bid quantity of 2500. The offer price is 1634.85, with an offer quantity of 500. The stock's open interest stands at 9447000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:15:22 AM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bajaj Finserve reached a low of 1648.05 and a high of 1676.4 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:05:36 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1658, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1641.55

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1658. There has been a 1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16.45.

18 Oct 2023, 10:50:47 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1680.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.35 (-39.0%) & 11.8 (-32.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.05 (+2.08%) & 18.35 (+4.86%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:44:25 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India649.112.31.93754.4530.2410555.6
Bajaj Finserve1658.016.451.01813.451216.1264058.87
HDFC Life Insurance Company641.8511.651.85690.9457.95137958.99
SBI Life Insurance Company1345.423.61.791392.11039.25134660.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company533.552.450.46615.55380.9576754.98
18 Oct 2023, 10:31:06 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1658, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1641.55

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1658, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 16.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1% and the net change is 16.45.

18 Oct 2023, 10:12:07 AM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finserve stock today was 1648.05, while the high price was 1676.4.

18 Oct 2023, 10:04:54 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1663.05 as against previous close of 1659.95

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1657.65. The bid price is 1649.5 with a bid quantity of 500. The offer price is 1650.75 with an offer quantity of 500. The stock has an open interest of 9474500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 09:59:43 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:45:32 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1658, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1641.55

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1658. There has been a percent change of 1, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 16.45, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

18 Oct 2023, 09:38:13 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.5%
3 Months3.0%
6 Months24.15%
YTD7.09%
1 Year-3.58%
18 Oct 2023, 09:17:23 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1658, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1641.55

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1658. The stock has experienced a 1% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 16.45.

18 Oct 2023, 08:02:10 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1641.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 48,457. The closing price for the stock on that day was 1,641.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App