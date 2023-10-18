Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv closed today at 1624, down -2.02% from yesterday's 1657.4

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1653.45 and closed at ₹1641.55. The stock had a high of ₹1676.4 and a low of ₹1648.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹264,058.87 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1813.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 48,457 shares.
Today, the closing price of Bajaj Finserv stock was ₹1624, representing a decrease of 2.02% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1657.4. The net change in price was -33.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|636.2
|-12.9
|-1.99
|754.4
|530.2
|402396.35
|Bajaj Finserve
|1624.0
|-33.4
|-2.02
|1813.45
|1216.1
|258643.91
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|643.2
|1.35
|0.21
|690.9
|457.95
|138249.16
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1352.55
|4.55
|0.34
|1392.1
|1039.25
|135376.02
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|521.4
|-12.15
|-2.28
|615.55
|380.95
|75007.11
The current day's low price for Bajaj Finserve stock is ₹1622.65, while the high price is ₹1666.
Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1630. The bid price stands at 1629.7 with a bid quantity of 1000. The offer price is 1630.1 and the offer quantity is 1500. The stock has an open interest of 9488000.
The 52-week low price of Bajaj Finserv Ltd stock is 1215.00000, while the 52-week high price is 1817.90000.
The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1658. It has experienced a 1% percent change, with a net change of 16.45.
Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.75 (-60.58%) & ₹11.95 (-54.04%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.05 (+53.47%) & ₹27.65 (+58.0%) respectively.
Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1657.65. The bid price is 1631.25 and the offer price is 1632.3. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest stands at 9400000.
The low price of Bajaj Finserve stock today was ₹1648.05, while the high price reached ₹1676.4.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1638.21
|10 Days
|1607.97
|20 Days
|1579.33
|50 Days
|1534.19
|100 Days
|1537.08
|300 Days
|1452.84
Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 18 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.7 (-61.0%) & ₹11.7 (-55.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 18 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.2 (+55.56%) & ₹28.0 (+60.0%) respectively.
Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1657.65. The bid price stands at 1632.2 with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is 1632.95 with an offer quantity of 500. The stock's open interest is at 9424000.
Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1680.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.15 (-57.26%) & ₹7.9 (-54.86%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.55 (+46.53%) & ₹26.3 (+50.29%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv's spot price is currently at 1657.65. The bid price is 1633.75, with a bid quantity of 2500. The offer price is 1634.85, with an offer quantity of 500. The stock's open interest stands at 9447000.
Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1680.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.35 (-39.0%) & ₹11.8 (-32.57%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.05 (+2.08%) & ₹18.35 (+4.86%) respectively.
Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1657.65. The bid price is 1649.5 with a bid quantity of 500. The offer price is 1650.75 with an offer quantity of 500. The stock has an open interest of 9474500.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.5%
|3 Months
|3.0%
|6 Months
|24.15%
|YTD
|7.09%
|1 Year
|-3.58%
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 48,457. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹1,641.55.
