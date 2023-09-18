Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened and closed at ₹1550.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1567.9, while the lowest was ₹1531.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹245002.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1846 and ₹1216.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35113 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.