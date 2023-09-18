Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 1550.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1538.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened and closed at 1550.75. The highest price reached during the day was 1567.9, while the lowest was 1531.55. The market capitalization of the company is 245002.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1846 and 1216.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35113 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1550.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 35,113 shares and closed at a price of 1,550.75.

