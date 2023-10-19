Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plummet as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 1628.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1604.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1665 and closed at 1657.4. The high for the day was 1666 and the low was 1622.65. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 258,643.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1813.45 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 51,403 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1604.7, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹1628.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1604.7. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.46%, resulting in a net change of -23.7. This indicates a decline in the value of the stock.

19 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.51%
3 Months0.87%
6 Months22.3%
YTD5.19%
1 Year-5.68%
19 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1624, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹1657.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1624, with a percent change of -2.02. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.02%. The net change in the stock price is -33.4, suggesting a decrease of 33.4.

19 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1657.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 51,403 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 1657.4.

