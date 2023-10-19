Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plummet as investors sell off

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1665 and closed at ₹1657.4. The high for the day was ₹1666 and the low was ₹1622.65. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹258,643.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1813.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 51,403 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1604.7. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.46%, resulting in a net change of -23.7. This indicates a decline in the value of the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.51%
|3 Months
|0.87%
|6 Months
|22.3%
|YTD
|5.19%
|1 Year
|-5.68%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1624, with a percent change of -2.02. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.02%. The net change in the stock price is -33.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹33.4.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 51,403 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹1657.4.
