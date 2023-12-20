Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : Bajaj Finserv's stock opened and closed at a price of ₹1723.85 on the last day. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹1725.85, while the lowest was ₹1698. The company's market capitalization is ₹272,178.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1741.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. On the BSE, a total of 20,460 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.