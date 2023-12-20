Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 1723.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1710.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : Bajaj Finserv's stock opened and closed at a price of 1723.85 on the last day. The stock's highest price during the day was 1725.85, while the lowest was 1698. The company's market capitalization is 272,178.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1741.85, and the 52-week low is 1216.1. On the BSE, a total of 20,460 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1723.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,460. The closing price for the shares was 1723.85.

