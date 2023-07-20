Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 20 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 1.64 %. The stock closed at 1617.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1644.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1618 and closed at ₹1617.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1649 and a low of ₹1613.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹261,853.07 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1846 and the 52-week low is ₹1189.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 66,745 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jul 2023, 08:14:13 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1617.65 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 66,745 shares and closed at a price of ₹1,617.65.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!