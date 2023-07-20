Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 20 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 1.64 %. The stock closed at 1617.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1644.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1618 and closed at 1617.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1649 and a low of 1613.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 261,853.07 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1846 and the 52-week low is 1189.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 66,745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1617.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 66,745 shares and closed at a price of 1,617.65.

