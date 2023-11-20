Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 1620.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1615.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1597.95 and closed at 1620.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1619, while the lowest was 1582.3. The company's market capitalization stands at 257,074.28 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 1735.25 and 1216.1, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 125,837 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1620.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a BSE volume of 125,837 shares, with a closing price of 1620.15.

