Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plummet as trading takes a nosedive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1634.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1631.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1622.05 and closed at 1628.4. The stock had a high of 1642.3 and a low of 1598. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 260,308.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1813.45 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 59,452 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1631.55, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1634.45

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1631.55, with a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, showing a decline of 2.9 points.

20 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months2.89%
6 Months22.72%
YTD5.61%
1 Year-3.77%
20 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1634.45, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1628.4

20 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1628.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a total trading volume of 59,452 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,628.4.

