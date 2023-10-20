Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plummet as trading takes a nosedive

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1622.05 and closed at ₹1628.4. The stock had a high of ₹1642.3 and a low of ₹1598. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹260,308.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1813.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 59,452 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1631.55, with a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, showing a decline of 2.9 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|2.89%
|6 Months
|22.72%
|YTD
|5.61%
|1 Year
|-3.77%
On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a total trading volume of 59,452 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,628.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!