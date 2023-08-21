Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock plummets in trading

Hello User
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 1477.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1459.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had an open price of 1470.05 and closed at 1477.15. The stock reached a high of 1475 and a low of 1456. The market capitalization of the company is 232,460.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The company had a trading volume of 52,943 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1459.6, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹1477.15

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1459.6. It has experienced a percent change of -1.19, resulting in a net change of -17.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.

21 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1477.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 52,943 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,477.15.

