Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock plummets in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 1680.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1670.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1713.2 and closed at 1710.15. The stock reached a high of 1741 and a low of 1671.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 267,482.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1741.85, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 92,762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM IST Bajaj Finserv December futures opened at 1665.0 as against previous close of 1685.75

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1670.3. The bid price and bid quantity are 1673.7 and 1500 respectively, while the offer price and offer quantity are 1674.65 and 500. The open interest stands at 7752500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1670.3, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1680.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1670.3. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.35, which implies a decrease of 10.35 in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.22%
3 Months2.52%
6 Months10.64%
YTD8.6%
1 Year4.04%
21 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1680.65, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹1710.15

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1680.65. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29.5, which means the stock has decreased by 29.5.

21 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1710.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 92,762 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,710.15.

