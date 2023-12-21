Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock plummets in trading

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1713.2 and closed at ₹1710.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1741 and a low of ₹1671.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹267,482.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 92,762 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1670.3. The bid price and bid quantity are 1673.7 and 1500 respectively, while the offer price and offer quantity are 1674.65 and 500. The open interest stands at 7752500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1670.3. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.35, which implies a decrease of ₹10.35 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.22%
|3 Months
|2.52%
|6 Months
|10.64%
|YTD
|8.6%
|1 Year
|4.04%
The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1680.65. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29.5, which means the stock has decreased by ₹29.5.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 92,762 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,710.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!