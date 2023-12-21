Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock plummets in trading

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1713.2 and closed at ₹1710.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1741 and a low of ₹1671.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹267,482.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 92,762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.