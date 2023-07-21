Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1635.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1632.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1634.95 and closed at ₹1635.15 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1641.7, while the lowest price was ₹1625.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹259,973.76 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846, and the 52-week low is ₹1189.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 9817 shares.
21 Jul 2023, 10:11:31 AM IST
