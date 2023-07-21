Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was ₹1634.95 and the close price was ₹1635.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1641.7 and a low of ₹1625.25 during the day. The marketCap of the company is ₹260,809.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846 and the 52-week low is ₹1189.9. The BSE volume for the day was 8926 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock indicates that the price is ₹1635.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01. The net change is -0.1, indicating a small decrease in value.
