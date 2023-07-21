Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 1635.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1635.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was 1634.95 and the close price was 1635.15. The stock reached a high of 1641.7 and a low of 1625.25 during the day. The marketCap of the company is 260,809.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846 and the 52-week low is 1189.9. The BSE volume for the day was 8926 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1635.05, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1635.15

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock indicates that the price is 1635.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01. The net change is -0.1, indicating a small decrease in value.

21 Jul 2023, 09:59 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1635.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a BSE volume of 8927 shares. The closing price for the day was 1635.15.

