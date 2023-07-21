Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1635.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1632.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1634.95 and closed at 1635.15 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 1641.7, while the lowest price was 1625.25. The company's market capitalization is 259,973.76 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846, and the 52-week low is 1189.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 9817 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:11 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1635.15 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Bajaj Finserv shares traded on the BSE was 9817 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1635.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.