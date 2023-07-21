Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:16 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1635.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1633.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1634.95 and closed at 1635.15. The stock had a high of 1641.7 and a low of 1625.25. The market capitalization of the company is 259,782.64 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 1846 and a 52-week low of 1189.9. The BSE volume for the day was 10,440 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1633.45, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1635.15

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1633.45. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.7, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.7.

Click here for Bajaj Finserv Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1630.95, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1635.15

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1630.95. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.2, suggesting a decrease of 4.2 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1633.05, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1635.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1633.05, with a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.13% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.1, indicating a decrease of 2.1.

21 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1632.05, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1635.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1632.05, with a net change of -3.1. This represents a percent change of -0.19. Overall, the stock price has decreased slightly by 3.1.

21 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1635.15 yesterday

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 10,545 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1635.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.