Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Gains in Trading Today

Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1615 and closed at ₹1615.25 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹1616.35, while the low was ₹1586. The company's market capitalization is ₹254,384.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹1735.25 and ₹1216.1 respectively. A total of 121,615 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.05%
|3 Months
|7.09%
|6 Months
|12.8%
|YTD
|2.97%
|1 Year
|-3.66%
