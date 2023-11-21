Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Gains in Trading Today

Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1615 and closed at ₹1615.25 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹1616.35, while the low was ₹1586. The company's market capitalization is ₹254,384.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹1735.25 and ₹1216.1 respectively. A total of 121,615 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.