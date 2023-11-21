Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 1598.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1601.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1615 and closed at 1615.25 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 1616.35, while the low was 1586. The company's market capitalization is 254,384.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 1735.25 and 1216.1 respectively. A total of 121,615 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Bajaj Finserv November futures opened at 1601.95 as against previous close of 1597.9

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1600.7. The bid price is 1605.25 and the offer price is 1606.3. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 7721500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1601.1, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1598.35

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1601.1, with a net change of 2.75 and a percent change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.17% or 2.75.

21 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.05%
3 Months7.09%
6 Months12.8%
YTD2.97%
1 Year-3.66%
21 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1598.35, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1615.25

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1598.35 with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -16.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.05% and a decrease in value by 16.9 points.

21 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1615.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 121,615. The closing price for the day was 1615.25.

