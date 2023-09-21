Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Faces Bearish Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 1551.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1531 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was 1558, and the close price was 1559.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1567, while the lowest price was 1544.95. The market capitalization of the company is 247,622.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1820 and 1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 34251 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1531, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹1551.2

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1531. There has been a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.2, suggesting a decrease of 20.2 in the stock price.

21 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1559.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 34,251 shares and closed at a price of 1,559.15.

