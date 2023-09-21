Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Faces Bearish Trading Session

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was ₹1558, and the close price was ₹1559.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1567, while the lowest price was ₹1544.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹247,622.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1820 and ₹1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 34251 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1531. There has been a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹20.2 in the stock price.
