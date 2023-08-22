Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees positive trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1455 and closed at ₹1459.6. The stock had a high of ₹1484.05 and a low of ₹1451.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹235,479.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,161 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1478.55 with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 18.95. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, with an increase of 1.3% or ₹18.95.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv on the BSE had a volume of 37,161 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,459.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!