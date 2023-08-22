Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 1459.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1478.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1455 and closed at 1459.6. The stock had a high of 1484.05 and a low of 1451.1. The market capitalization of the company is 235,479.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,161 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1478.55, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹1459.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1478.55 with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 18.95. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, with an increase of 1.3% or 18.95.

22 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1459.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv on the BSE had a volume of 37,161 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,459.6.

