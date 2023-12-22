Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 22 Dec 2023, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 1680.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1668.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : Bajaj Finserv opened at 1660.25 and closed at 1680.65 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1681.45, while the lowest price was 1660.25. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 265,533.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1741.85 and 1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30,622 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1680.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 30,622 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1680.65.

