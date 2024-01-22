Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1603.9 and closed at ₹1600.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1610 and a low of ₹1577.25. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹251,933.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,761 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.95 (-64.15%) & ₹9.3 (-56.64%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1580.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹23.65 (+11.82%) & ₹15.6 (+27.87%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 936.0 33.9 3.76 919.45 530.2 592019.78 Bajaj Finserve 1582.95 -17.45 -1.09 1741.85 1216.1 252106.14 SBI Life Insurance Company 1443.55 3.35 0.23 1495.0 1039.25 144484.16 HDFC Life Insurance Company 608.0 -7.8 -1.27 710.6 457.95 130683.28 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 491.8 -2.55 -0.52 615.55 380.95 70748.94

Bajaj Finserv January futures opened at 1606.9 as against previous close of 1600.0 Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1581. The bid price stands at 1584.9, with a bid quantity of 500 shares. The offer price is 1586.65, with an offer quantity of 500 shares. The stock has an open interest of 7,917,500 shares.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.11% 3 Months -10.7% 6 Months -1.98% YTD -5.06% 1 Year 18.11%

