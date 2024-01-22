Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1603.9 and closed at ₹1600.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1610 and a low of ₹1577.25. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹251,933.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,761 shares.
Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Bajaj Finserve stock is ₹1577.25 and the high price is ₹1610.
Top active options for Bajaj Finserv
Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.95 (-64.15%) & ₹9.3 (-56.64%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1580.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹23.65 (+11.82%) & ₹15.6 (+27.87%) respectively.
Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|936.0
|33.9
|3.76
|919.45
|530.2
|592019.78
|Bajaj Finserve
|1582.95
|-17.45
|-1.09
|1741.85
|1216.1
|252106.14
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1443.55
|3.35
|0.23
|1495.0
|1039.25
|144484.16
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|608.0
|-7.8
|-1.27
|710.6
|457.95
|130683.28
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|491.8
|-2.55
|-0.52
|615.55
|380.95
|70748.94
Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1582.95, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹1600.4
The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1582.95, with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -17.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.09% and has experienced a net loss of ₹17.45.
Bajaj Finserv January futures opened at 1606.9 as against previous close of 1600.0
Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1581. The bid price stands at 1584.9, with a bid quantity of 500 shares. The offer price is 1586.65, with an offer quantity of 500 shares. The stock has an open interest of 7,917,500 shares.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates
BAJAJ FINSERVE
BAJAJ FINSERVE
Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.11%
|3 Months
|-10.7%
|6 Months
|-1.98%
|YTD
|-5.06%
|1 Year
|18.11%
Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1600.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv's BSE volume was 18,761 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1600.4.
