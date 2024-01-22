 Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Plummets in Trading Today | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Plummets in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stock Plummets in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 1600.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1582.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price TodayPremium
Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1603.9 and closed at 1600.4. The stock reached a high of 1610 and a low of 1577.25. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 251,933.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1741.85 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:11:18 AM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bajaj Finserve stock is 1577.25 and the high price is 1610.

22 Jan 2024, 10:54:03 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.95 (-64.15%) & 9.3 (-56.64%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1580.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 23.65 (+11.82%) & 15.6 (+27.87%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:45:57 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India936.033.93.76919.45530.2592019.78
Bajaj Finserve1582.95-17.45-1.091741.851216.1252106.14
SBI Life Insurance Company1443.553.350.231495.01039.25144484.16
HDFC Life Insurance Company608.0-7.8-1.27710.6457.95130683.28
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company491.8-2.55-0.52615.55380.9570748.94
22 Jan 2024, 10:42:23 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1582.95, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹1600.4

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1582.95, with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -17.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.09% and has experienced a net loss of 17.45.

22 Jan 2024, 10:11:58 AM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bajaj Finserve stock is 1577.25, and the high price is 1610.

22 Jan 2024, 10:06:38 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv January futures opened at 1606.9 as against previous close of 1600.0

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1581. The bid price stands at 1584.9, with a bid quantity of 500 shares. The offer price is 1586.65, with an offer quantity of 500 shares. The stock has an open interest of 7,917,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:51:08 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:48:28 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1582.95, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹1600.4

As of the latest data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1582.95. It has experienced a negative percent change of -1.09, resulting in a net change of -17.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of Bajaj Finserv.

22 Jan 2024, 09:44:53 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.11%
3 Months-10.7%
6 Months-1.98%
YTD-5.06%
1 Year18.11%
22 Jan 2024, 09:09:24 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1582.95, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹1600.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1582.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.09, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -17.45, implying a decline of 17.45.

22 Jan 2024, 08:12:55 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1600.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv's BSE volume was 18,761 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1600.4.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App