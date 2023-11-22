Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1592.35 and closed at ₹1598.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1615.3 and a low of ₹1592.35. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹256,198.93 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1676.4 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 120,912 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.