Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stocks Plummet as Trade Takes a Hit

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1531 and closed at ₹1551.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1552 and a low of ₹1512.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹243,195.35 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1820, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 48,108 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.71%
|3 Months
|-3.34%
|6 Months
|18.31%
|YTD
|-1.4%
|1 Year
|-15.31%
The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1527. There has been a percent change of -1.56, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -24.2, suggesting a decline of ₹24.2 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 48,108. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,551.2.
