Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock plunges in trading today

Bajaj Finserv's last day open price was ₹1485, and it closed at ₹1478.55. The highest price for the day was ₹1494, while the lowest was ₹1464.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹233,719.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846, and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 90,536 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1464.65 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -2.85. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.19% or 2.85 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.96%
|3 Months
|-2.95%
|6 Months
|5.27%
|YTD
|-5.17%
|1 Year
|-7.52%
The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1467.5. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -11.05, which means the stock has decreased by ₹11.05.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 90,536 shares. The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹1478.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!