Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock plunges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 1467.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1464.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv's last day open price was 1485, and it closed at 1478.55. The highest price for the day was 1494, while the lowest was 1464.95. The company has a market capitalization of 233,719.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846, and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 90,536 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1464.65, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1467.5

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1464.65 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -2.85. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.19% or 2.85 points.

23 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.96%
3 Months-2.95%
6 Months5.27%
YTD-5.17%
1 Year-7.52%
23 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1467.5, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹1478.55

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1467.5. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -11.05, which means the stock has decreased by 11.05.

23 Aug 2023, 08:07 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1478.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 90,536 shares. The closing price for the stock on this day was 1478.55.

