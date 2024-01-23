Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees upward trend in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 1579.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1601.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1583.15 and closed at 1579.7. The stock reached a high of 1605.75 and a low of 1583.15 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 255221.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1741.85 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1263 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Bajaj Finserve stock reached a low price of 1583.15 and a high price of 1615.

23 Jan 2024, 11:22 AM IST Bajaj Finserv January futures opened at 1590.2 as against previous close of 1581.55

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1600.05. The bid price is Rs. 1596.05 and the offer price is Rs. 1596.9. The offer quantity is 500 shares and the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 7,755,500 contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1601.3, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1579.7

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1601.3, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 21.6. This means that the stock has increased by 1.37% from its previous price and has gained 21.6 points.

23 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM IST Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1650.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 13.5 (+33.0%) & 2.35 (-14.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 14.75 (-47.7%) & 2.45 (-72.93%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India914.0-22.0-2.35919.45530.2578104.79
Bajaj Finserve1601.221.51.361741.851216.1255012.7
SBI Life Insurance Company1430.15-12.5-0.871495.01039.25143142.96
HDFC Life Insurance Company609.451.450.24710.6457.95130994.95
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company489.85-1.6-0.33615.55380.9570468.42
23 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1600.35, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1579.7

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1600.35, with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 20.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.31% and has gained 20.65 points.

23 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finserve stock reached a low price of 1583.15 and a high price of 1615.

23 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv January futures opened at 1590.2 as against previous close of 1581.55

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1598.8. The bid price is 1594.4 and the offer price is 1595.8, with a bid quantity of 500 and an offer quantity of 1000. The open interest stands at 7822500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1604.55, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹1579.7

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1604.55. There has been a percent change of 1.57 and a net change of 24.85.

23 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.15%
3 Months-11.46%
6 Months-3.18%
YTD-6.22%
1 Year18.59%
23 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1579.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, there were a total of 1263 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1579.7.

