Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees upward trend in trading today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1583.15 and closed at ₹1579.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1605.75 and a low of ₹1583.15 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹255221.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1741.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1263 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Bajaj Finserve stock reached a low price of ₹1583.15 and a high price of ₹1615.
Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1600.05. The bid price is Rs. 1596.05 and the offer price is Rs. 1596.9. The offer quantity is 500 shares and the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 7,755,500 contracts.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1601.3, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 21.6. This means that the stock has increased by 1.37% from its previous price and has gained 21.6 points.
Click here for Bajaj Finserv Dividend
Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1650.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹13.5 (+33.0%) & ₹2.35 (-14.55%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹14.75 (-47.7%) & ₹2.45 (-72.93%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|914.0
|-22.0
|-2.35
|919.45
|530.2
|578104.79
|Bajaj Finserve
|1601.2
|21.5
|1.36
|1741.85
|1216.1
|255012.7
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1430.15
|-12.5
|-0.87
|1495.0
|1039.25
|143142.96
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|609.45
|1.45
|0.24
|710.6
|457.95
|130994.95
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|489.85
|-1.6
|-0.33
|615.55
|380.95
|70468.42
The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1600.35, with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 20.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.31% and has gained 20.65 points.
The Bajaj Finserve stock reached a low price of ₹1583.15 and a high price of ₹1615.
Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1598.8. The bid price is 1594.4 and the offer price is 1595.8, with a bid quantity of 500 and an offer quantity of 1000. The open interest stands at 7822500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1604.55. There has been a percent change of 1.57 and a net change of 24.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.15%
|3 Months
|-11.46%
|6 Months
|-3.18%
|YTD
|-6.22%
|1 Year
|18.59%
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, there were a total of 1263 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1579.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!