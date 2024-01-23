Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees upward trend in trading today

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range Today, Bajaj Finserve stock reached a low price of ₹1583.15 and a high price of ₹1615.

Bajaj Finserv January futures opened at 1590.2 as against previous close of 1581.55 Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1600.05. The bid price is Rs. 1596.05 and the offer price is Rs. 1596.9. The offer quantity is 500 shares and the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 7,755,500 contracts.

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1601.3, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1579.7 The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1601.3, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 21.6. This means that the stock has increased by 1.37% from its previous price and has gained 21.6 points.

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1650.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹13.5 (+33.0%) & ₹2.35 (-14.55%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹14.75 (-47.7%) & ₹2.45 (-72.93%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 914.0 -22.0 -2.35 919.45 530.2 578104.79 Bajaj Finserve 1601.2 21.5 1.36 1741.85 1216.1 255012.7 SBI Life Insurance Company 1430.15 -12.5 -0.87 1495.0 1039.25 143142.96 HDFC Life Insurance Company 609.45 1.45 0.24 710.6 457.95 130994.95 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 489.85 -1.6 -0.33 615.55 380.95 70468.42

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1600.35, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1579.7 The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1600.35, with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 20.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.31% and has gained 20.65 points.

Bajaj Finserv January futures opened at 1590.2 as against previous close of 1581.55 Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1598.8. The bid price is 1594.4 and the offer price is 1595.8, with a bid quantity of 500 and an offer quantity of 1000. The open interest stands at 7822500.

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1604.55, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹1579.7 The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1604.55. There has been a percent change of 1.57 and a net change of 24.85. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.15% 3 Months -11.46% 6 Months -3.18% YTD -6.22% 1 Year 18.59%