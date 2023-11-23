Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1605.05 and closed at ₹1610.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1625 and a low of ₹1603. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹257,440.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1676.4 and ₹1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,194 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST
