Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plummet in latest trading session

On the last day of trading, the open price for Bajaj Finserv was ₹1633.6, while the close price was ₹1634.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1640.35 and a low of ₹1615.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹260,698.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1813.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 248,831 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1639.42 10 Days 1636.73 20 Days 1598.40 50 Days 1545.21 100 Days 1545.22 300 Days 1455.17

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1614.45, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹1635.3 The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1614.45. It has experienced a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.85, suggesting a decrease of ₹20.85 in the stock price.

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.05 (-50.81%) & ₹3.2 (-52.94%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.9 (+70.71%) & ₹8.3 (+82.42%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bajaj Finserve stock is ₹1613.25, while the high price is ₹1650.8.

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates BAJAJ FINSERVE More Information

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1636.65 as against previous close of 1632.7 Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1617.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 1617.4, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1618.0. The offer quantity is 1000 shares, while the bid quantity is 500 shares. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv stands at 8007000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1618.3, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹1635.3 The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1618.3. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17, suggesting a decrease of ₹17 in the stock price.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 622.75 -12.25 -1.93 754.4 530.2 393889.23 Bajaj Finserve 1618.35 -16.95 -1.04 1813.45 1216.1 257744.07 HDFC Life Insurance Company 637.95 -2.05 -0.32 690.9 457.95 137120.73 SBI Life Insurance Company 1355.9 -5.55 -0.41 1392.1 1039.25 135711.32 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 526.85 0.85 0.16 615.55 380.95 75791.13

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bajaj Finserve stock today was ₹1613.25, while the high price was ₹1650.80.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 3 3 2 2 Buy 5 4 4 3 Hold 0 0 0 1 Sell 2 2 2 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.2 (-41.46%) & ₹3.65 (-46.32%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹1620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.8 (+29.29%) & ₹6.3 (+38.46%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1621, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1635.3 The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1621. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹14.3.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 627.15 -7.85 -1.24 754.4 530.2 396672.23 Bajaj Finserve 1626.0 -9.3 -0.57 1813.45 1216.1 258962.43 HDFC Life Insurance Company 642.2 2.2 0.34 690.9 457.95 138034.22 SBI Life Insurance Company 1355.45 -6.0 -0.44 1392.1 1039.25 135666.28 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 527.0 1.0 0.19 615.55 380.95 75812.71

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Bajaj Finserve stock is ₹1623, while the high price is ₹1650.8.

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1636.65 as against previous close of 1632.7 Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1626.6. The bid price is 1627.25 and the offer price is 1628.0. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is also 500. The stock has an open interest of 7,790,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1627, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1635.3 The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1627. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -8.3, suggesting a decline in the stock.

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Oct 10:58 were at strike price of ₹1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.75 (-12.6%) & ₹5.75 (-15.44%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Oct 10:58 were at strike price of ₹1620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.7 (-12.12%) & ₹3.95 (-13.19%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1632.35, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1635.3 The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is ₹1632.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.95 in the stock price.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 626.9 -8.1 -1.28 754.4 530.2 396514.11 Bajaj Finserve 1633.25 -2.05 -0.13 1813.45 1216.1 260117.1 HDFC Life Insurance Company 638.2 -1.8 -0.28 690.9 457.95 137174.46 SBI Life Insurance Company 1354.85 -6.6 -0.48 1392.1 1039.25 135606.23 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 524.3 -1.7 -0.32 615.55 380.95 75424.3

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range The Bajaj Finserve stock had a low price of ₹1627.95 and a high price of ₹1650.8 on the current day.

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1636.65 as against previous close of 1632.7 Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1643.7. The bid price is 1642.5 and the offer price is 1643.75. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 7759500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates BAJAJ FINSERVE More Information

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1642, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1635.3 The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is currently at ₹1642. There has been a 0.41 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 6.7 points.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.7% 3 Months 2.1% 6 Months 24.06% YTD 5.63% 1 Year -5.25%

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1645.55, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1635.3 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1645.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 10.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Bajaj Finserv has seen a slight upward trend.

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1634.45 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 248,831 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1634.45.