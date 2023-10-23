comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:49:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.2 -1.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 386 -1.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.65 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 653.65 -1.37%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plummet in latest trading session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plummet in latest trading session

18 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 1635.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1614.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinservPremium
Bajaj Finserv

On the last day of trading, the open price for Bajaj Finserv was 1633.6, while the close price was 1634.45. The stock reached a high of 1640.35 and a low of 1615.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 260,698.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1813.45, and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 248,831 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:36:15 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1639.42
10 Days1636.73
20 Days1598.40
50 Days1545.21
100 Days1545.22
300 Days1455.17
23 Oct 2023, 01:21:51 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1614.45, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹1635.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1614.45. It has experienced a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.85, suggesting a decrease of 20.85 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:21:08 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.05 (-50.81%) & 3.2 (-52.94%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 1620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.9 (+70.71%) & 8.3 (+82.42%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:18:55 PM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bajaj Finserve stock is 1613.25, while the high price is 1650.8.

23 Oct 2023, 12:59:12 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:56:04 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1636.65 as against previous close of 1632.7

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1617.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 1617.4, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1618.0. The offer quantity is 1000 shares, while the bid quantity is 500 shares. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv stands at 8007000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:43:46 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1618.3, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹1635.3

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1618.3. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17, suggesting a decrease of 17 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:32:12 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India622.75-12.25-1.93754.4530.2393889.23
Bajaj Finserve1618.35-16.95-1.041813.451216.1257744.07
HDFC Life Insurance Company637.95-2.05-0.32690.9457.95137120.73
SBI Life Insurance Company1355.9-5.55-0.411392.11039.25135711.32
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company526.850.850.16615.55380.9575791.13
23 Oct 2023, 12:26:47 PM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finserve stock today was 1613.25, while the high price was 1650.80.

23 Oct 2023, 12:18:06 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3322
Buy5443
Hold0001
Sell2221
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:11:23 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.2 (-41.46%) & 3.65 (-46.32%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 1620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.8 (+29.29%) & 6.3 (+38.46%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:58:15 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1621, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1635.3

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1621. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 14.3.

23 Oct 2023, 11:33:49 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India627.15-7.85-1.24754.4530.2396672.23
Bajaj Finserve1626.0-9.3-0.571813.451216.1258962.43
HDFC Life Insurance Company642.22.20.34690.9457.95138034.22
SBI Life Insurance Company1355.45-6.0-0.441392.11039.25135666.28
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company527.01.00.19615.55380.9575812.71
23 Oct 2023, 11:28:54 AM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Finserve stock is 1623, while the high price is 1650.8.

23 Oct 2023, 11:23:11 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1636.65 as against previous close of 1632.7

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1626.6. The bid price is 1627.25 and the offer price is 1628.0. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is also 500. The stock has an open interest of 7,790,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:20:08 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1627, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1635.3

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1627. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -8.3, suggesting a decline in the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 10:58:09 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Oct 10:58 were at strike price of 1640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.75 (-12.6%) & 5.75 (-15.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 23 Oct 10:58 were at strike price of 1620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.7 (-12.12%) & 3.95 (-13.19%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:42:09 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1632.35, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1635.3

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is 1632.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.95, suggesting a decrease of 2.95 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:36:00 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India626.9-8.1-1.28754.4530.2396514.11
Bajaj Finserve1633.25-2.05-0.131813.451216.1260117.1
HDFC Life Insurance Company638.2-1.8-0.28690.9457.95137174.46
SBI Life Insurance Company1354.85-6.6-0.481392.11039.25135606.23
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company524.3-1.7-0.32615.55380.9575424.3
23 Oct 2023, 10:12:04 AM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finserve stock had a low price of 1627.95 and a high price of 1650.8 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:05:58 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1636.65 as against previous close of 1632.7

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1643.7. The bid price is 1642.5 and the offer price is 1643.75. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 7759500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:58:40 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:43:40 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1642, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1635.3

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is currently at 1642. There has been a 0.41 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 6.7 points.

23 Oct 2023, 09:34:24 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.7%
3 Months2.1%
6 Months24.06%
YTD5.63%
1 Year-5.25%
23 Oct 2023, 09:23:18 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1645.55, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1635.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1645.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 10.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Bajaj Finserv has seen a slight upward trend.

23 Oct 2023, 08:02:17 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1634.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 248,831 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1634.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App