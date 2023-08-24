Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1474.95 and closed at ₹1467.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1474.95 and a low of ₹1458.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹234,220.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 28,561 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1467.5 on last trading day
The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv on the last day was 28561 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1467.5.