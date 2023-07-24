Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 1631 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1632.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1634.95 and closed at 1635.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1645, while the lowest was 1620.2. The company's market capitalization is 259,918.02 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 1846 and a low of 1189.9. On the BSE, a total of 34,876 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1632.3, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹1631

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1632.3 with a net change of 1.3. This represents a percent change of 0.08.

Click here for Bajaj Finserv Profit Loss

24 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1628.45, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1631

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1628.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.16%, with a net change of -2.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

24 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1636.45, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1631

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1636.45. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.45.

24 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1632, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1635.15

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the stock price is 1632. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.19% or -3.15 points.

24 Jul 2023, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1635.15 yesterday

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 34,876 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1635.15.

