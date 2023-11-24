Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1629.95 and closed at ₹1622. The stock reached a high of ₹1636.25 and a low of ₹1620.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹258,395.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1676.4, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,819 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1618.1. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -5.9, which suggests a decrease of ₹5.9. Overall, the stock of Bajaj Finserv has seen a small decline in value.
