Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 1624 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1618.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1629.95 and closed at 1622. The stock reached a high of 1636.25 and a low of 1620.7. The market capitalization of the company is 258,395.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1676.4, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,819 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1618.1, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹1624

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1618.1. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -5.9, which suggests a decrease of 5.9. Overall, the stock of Bajaj Finserv has seen a small decline in value.

24 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1622 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a total volume of 28,819 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1622.

