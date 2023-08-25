Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv soars in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1475.05 and closed at ₹1470.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1492.5, while the lowest was ₹1465. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹233,973.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1846 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 26,858 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Finserv August futures opened at 1468.9 as against previous close of 1469.35 Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1496.75. The bid price is 1497.35, while the offer price is 1498.0. The offer quantity stands at 1500, while the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 8822000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1494.05, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹1469.1 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1494.05, with a percent change of 1.7 and a net change of 24.95. This means that the stock has increased by 1.7% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 24.95.

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1496, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹1469.1 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1496, which represents a 1.83% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 26.9 points.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.56% 3 Months -2.44% 6 Months 9.03% YTD -5.12% 1 Year -10.09%

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1469.1, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1470.05 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1469.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.06, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.95, suggesting a small decrease in the stock price.

