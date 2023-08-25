Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv soars in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1475.05 and closed at ₹1470.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1492.5, while the lowest was ₹1465. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹233,973.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1846 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 26,858 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.