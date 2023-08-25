Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv soars in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 1469.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1494.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1475.05 and closed at 1470.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1492.5, while the lowest was 1465. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 233,973.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1846 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 26,858 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv August futures opened at 1468.9 as against previous close of 1469.35

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1496.75. The bid price is 1497.35, while the offer price is 1498.0. The offer quantity stands at 1500, while the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 8822000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1494.05, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹1469.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1494.05, with a percent change of 1.7 and a net change of 24.95. This means that the stock has increased by 1.7% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 24.95.

25 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1496, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹1469.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1496, which represents a 1.83% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 26.9 points.

25 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.56%
3 Months-2.44%
6 Months9.03%
YTD-5.12%
1 Year-10.09%
25 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1469.1, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1470.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1469.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.06, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.95, suggesting a small decrease in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1470.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 26,858 shares and closed at a price of 1470.05.

