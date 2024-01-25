Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1587.3 and closed at ₹1584. The stock had a high of ₹1622.25 and a low of ₹1577.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹258,023.36 crore. The 52-week high for Bajaj Finserv is ₹1741.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. On the BSE, a total of 73,586 shares of Bajaj Finserv were traded.
25 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1584 on last trading day
