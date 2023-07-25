Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 1631 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1652.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1622.05 and closed at ₹1631. The stock had a high of ₹1659.6 and a low of ₹1621.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹263,135.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846, while the 52-week low is ₹1189.9. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 137,938 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:00:47 AM IST
