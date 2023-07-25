Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 1631 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1652.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1622.05 and closed at 1631. The stock had a high of 1659.6 and a low of 1621.95. The market capitalization of the company is 263,135.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846, while the 52-week low is 1189.9. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 137,938 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

