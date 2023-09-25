Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1542.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1546.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv's open price on the last day was 1531.75, and it closed at 1525.3. The stock reached a high of 1551.05 and a low of 1525.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 245,632.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1820, and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 64,255 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1546.05, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1542.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1546.05. The percent change is 0.24, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.75, suggesting that the stock price has risen by 3.75 points.

25 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1525.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 64,255. The closing price of the shares was 1525.3.

