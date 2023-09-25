Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees positive trading day

Bajaj Finserv's open price on the last day was ₹1531.75, and it closed at ₹1525.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1551.05 and a low of ₹1525.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹245,632.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1820, and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 64,255 shares on the last day.
As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1546.05. The percent change is 0.24, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.75, suggesting that the stock price has risen by 3.75 points.
