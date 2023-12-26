Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1671.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1674.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1670.7 and closed at 1668.4. The stock reached a high of 1689.8 and a low of 1663.4. The company's market capitalization is 266018.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1741.85 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 76,215 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.53%
3 Months0.55%
6 Months11.33%
YTD8.02%
1 Year8.27%
26 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1674.85, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1671.45

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the stock price is 1674.85. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1671.05, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1671.45

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1671.05. It has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.4.

26 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1668.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 76,215. The closing price of the shares was 1,668.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.