Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1670.7 and closed at ₹1668.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1689.8 and a low of ₹1663.4. The company's market capitalization is ₹266018.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 76,215 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.53%
|3 Months
|0.55%
|6 Months
|11.33%
|YTD
|8.02%
|1 Year
|8.27%
The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the stock price is ₹1674.85. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 76,215. The closing price of the shares was ₹1,668.4.
