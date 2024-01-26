Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1613.35 and closed at ₹1620.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1632.85 and a low of ₹1613.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹258,867.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 96,768 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1620.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, there were 96,768 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1620.65.