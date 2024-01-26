Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 1620.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1625.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1613.35 and closed at 1620.65. The stock reached a high of 1632.85 and a low of 1613.35. The market capitalization of the company is 258,867.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1741.85 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 96,768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1620.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, there were 96,768 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1620.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.