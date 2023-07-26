comScore
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 1657.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1648.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, the Bajaj Finserv stock opened at 1660.05 and closed at 1657.7. The stock reached a high of 1663.5 and a low of 1634.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 262,506.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 63,276 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:11:05 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1657.7 yesterday

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 63,276 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1657.7.

