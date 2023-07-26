Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 1657.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1648.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the Bajaj Finserv stock opened at ₹1660.05 and closed at ₹1657.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1663.5 and a low of ₹1634.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹262,506.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 63,276 shares.
26 Jul 2023, 08:11:05 AM IST
