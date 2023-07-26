Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

On the last day, the Bajaj Finserv stock opened at ₹1660.05 and closed at ₹1657.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1663.5 and a low of ₹1634.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹262,506.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 63,276 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.