Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1559, down -3.16% from yesterday's ₹1609.95

27 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -3.16 %. The stock closed at 1609.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1559 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv had an open price of 1610.05 and a close price of 1611.8 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1629.85 and a low of 1599. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 256,230.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1813.45 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The stock had a trading volume of 60,836 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:48:17 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1559, down -3.16% from yesterday's ₹1609.95

The Bajaj Finserv stock closed at 1559, showing a decrease of 3.16% or -50.95 in net change compared to the previous day's closing price of 1609.95.

26 Oct 2023, 06:18:51 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India604.95-6.25-1.02754.4530.2382630.74
Bajaj Finserve1559.0-50.95-3.161813.451216.1248291.78
HDFC Life Insurance Company605.5-10.8-1.75690.9457.95130145.94
SBI Life Insurance Company1306.8-6.05-0.461392.11039.25130796.93
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company511.55-6.2-1.2615.55380.9573590.12
26 Oct 2023, 05:47:48 PM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finserve stock had a low price of 1551.7 and a high price of 1600.2 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:28:28 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Bajaj Finserv Ltd stock is 1215.00, while the 52-week high price is 1817.90.

26 Oct 2023, 03:20:06 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1605.15 as against previous close of 1608.55

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1563. The bid price is 1560.15 and the offer price is 1561.0. The offer quantity is 500 shares and the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 2453500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:13:42 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1557.6, down -3.25% from yesterday's ₹1609.95

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1557.6. There has been a percent change of -3.25, indicating a decline in the stock price. The net change is -52.35, which means the stock has decreased by 52.35.

26 Oct 2023, 02:48:15 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.9 (-93.75%) & 34.95 (-37.92%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 55.2 (+47.99%) & 0.4 (+14.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:38:50 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India605.25-5.95-0.97754.4530.2382820.49
Bajaj Finserve1568.55-41.4-2.571813.451216.1249812.75
HDFC Life Insurance Company605.95-10.35-1.68690.9457.95130242.66
SBI Life Insurance Company1307.85-5.0-0.381392.11039.25130902.02
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company508.25-9.5-1.83615.55380.9573115.39
26 Oct 2023, 02:38:44 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1568.55, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹1609.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1568.55. There has been a percent change of -2.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -41.4, reflecting a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:14:20 PM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finserve stock reached a low price of 1560.6 and a high price of 1600.2 today.

26 Oct 2023, 02:01:24 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1605.15 as against previous close of 1608.55

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1572.2. The bid price stands at 1568.85 with a bid quantity of 1000. The offer price is 1569.45 with an offer quantity of 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 2461500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:48:34 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1572.4, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹1609.95

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1572.4. It has experienced a percent change of -2.33, resulting in a net change of -37.55.

26 Oct 2023, 01:37:54 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1633.47
10 Days1635.84
20 Days1601.88
50 Days1547.13
100 Days1546.69
300 Days1454.80
26 Oct 2023, 01:20:38 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 26 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 36.85 (-34.55%) & 1.75 (-87.85%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 26 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 53.0 (+42.09%) & 1.85 (+428.57%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:15:52 PM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price for Bajaj Finserve stock was 1560.6, while the high price reached 1600.2.

26 Oct 2023, 01:14:13 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1574.1, down -2.23% from yesterday's ₹1609.95

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1574.1, with a percent change of -2.23 and a net change of -35.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a decrease in price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any potential opportunities for growth in the future.

26 Oct 2023, 12:57:37 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:53:08 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1605.15 as against previous close of 1608.55

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1576.9. The bid price is 1577.3 and the offer price is 1578.1. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 2,426,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:36:33 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India602.8-8.4-1.37754.4530.2381270.86
Bajaj Finserve1577.45-32.5-2.021813.451216.1251230.19
HDFC Life Insurance Company609.1-7.2-1.17690.9457.95130919.72
SBI Life Insurance Company1305.5-7.35-0.561392.11039.25130666.81
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company515.15-2.6-0.5615.55380.9574108.01
26 Oct 2023, 12:29:20 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1575.2, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹1609.95

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1575.2. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -34.75. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:20:46 PM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finserve stock reached a low of 1560.6 and a high of 1600.2 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:07:31 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 26 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.1 (-85.42%) & 38.5 (-31.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 26 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 51.75 (+38.74%) & 0.9 (+157.14%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:51:25 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1576.5, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹1609.95

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1576.5, which represents a decrease of 2.08% compared to the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of -33.45.

26 Oct 2023, 11:38:12 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1605.15 as against previous close of 1608.55

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1570. The bid price is 1571.5 and the offer price is 1572.35. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest for the stock is 2289000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:37:41 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India602.25-8.95-1.46754.4530.2380922.99
Bajaj Finserve1577.5-32.45-2.021813.451216.1251238.16
HDFC Life Insurance Company605.6-10.7-1.74690.9457.95130167.43
SBI Life Insurance Company1299.4-13.45-1.021392.11039.25130056.27
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company513.7-4.05-0.78615.55380.9573899.41
26 Oct 2023, 11:24:10 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1569.6, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹1609.95

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1569.6. There has been a percent change of -2.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -40.35, which means the stock has decreased by 40.35.

26 Oct 2023, 11:24:02 AM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finserve stock had a low price of 1560.6 and a high price of 1600.2 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:41:42 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 26 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.75 (-87.85%) & 35.6 (-36.77%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 26 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 60.9 (+63.27%) & 3.0 (+757.14%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:40:55 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India603.15-8.05-1.32754.4530.2381492.24
Bajaj Finserve1568.25-41.7-2.591813.451216.1249764.97
HDFC Life Insurance Company610.55-5.75-0.93690.9457.95131231.38
SBI Life Insurance Company1301.15-11.7-0.891392.11039.25130231.42
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company514.1-3.65-0.7615.55380.9573956.96
26 Oct 2023, 10:25:44 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1562.7, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹1609.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1562.7. It has experienced a percent change of -2.93, resulting in a net change of -47.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:17:16 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1605.15 as against previous close of 1608.55

Bajaj Finserv, currently trading at a spot price of 1573, has a bid price of 1573.75 and an offer price of 1574.75. The offer quantity stands at 500 shares, matched by a bid quantity of 500 shares. The stock's open interest is recorded at 2220500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:13:58 AM IST

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Finserve stock is 1565.2 and the high price is 1600.2.

26 Oct 2023, 10:00:31 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1574, down -2.23% from yesterday's ₹1609.95

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1574, with a percent change of -2.23 and a net change of -35.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a negative net change.

26 Oct 2023, 09:57:35 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:36:37 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.79%
3 Months3.19%
6 Months20.74%
YTD4.11%
1 Year-2.84%
26 Oct 2023, 09:19:16 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1591.7, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹1609.95

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1591.7. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.25, meaning that the stock has decreased by 18.25.

26 Oct 2023, 08:19:37 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1611.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, a total of 60,836 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 1,611.8.

