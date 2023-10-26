Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv closed today at 1559, down -3.16% from yesterday's 1609.95

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1559, down -3.16% from yesterday's ₹1609.95 The Bajaj Finserv stock closed at ₹1559, showing a decrease of 3.16% or -50.95 in net change compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1609.95.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 604.95 -6.25 -1.02 754.4 530.2 382630.74 Bajaj Finserve 1559.0 -50.95 -3.16 1813.45 1216.1 248291.78 HDFC Life Insurance Company 605.5 -10.8 -1.75 690.9 457.95 130145.94 SBI Life Insurance Company 1306.8 -6.05 -0.46 1392.1 1039.25 130796.93 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 511.55 -6.2 -1.2 615.55 380.95 73590.12 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range The Bajaj Finserve stock had a low price of ₹1551.7 and a high price of ₹1600.2 for the current day.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Bajaj Finserv Ltd stock is ₹1215.00, while the 52-week high price is ₹1817.90. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1605.15 as against previous close of 1608.55 Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1563. The bid price is 1560.15 and the offer price is 1561.0. The offer quantity is 500 shares and the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 2453500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1557.6, down -3.25% from yesterday's ₹1609.95 The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1557.6. There has been a percent change of -3.25, indicating a decline in the stock price. The net change is -52.35, which means the stock has decreased by ₹52.35. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.9 (-93.75%) & ₹34.95 (-37.92%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹55.2 (+47.99%) & ₹0.4 (+14.29%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 605.25 -5.95 -0.97 754.4 530.2 382820.49 Bajaj Finserve 1568.55 -41.4 -2.57 1813.45 1216.1 249812.75 HDFC Life Insurance Company 605.95 -10.35 -1.68 690.9 457.95 130242.66 SBI Life Insurance Company 1307.85 -5.0 -0.38 1392.1 1039.25 130902.02 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 508.25 -9.5 -1.83 615.55 380.95 73115.39 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1568.55, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹1609.95 The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1568.55. There has been a percent change of -2.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -41.4, reflecting a decline in value.

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range The Bajaj Finserve stock reached a low price of ₹1560.6 and a high price of ₹1600.2 today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1605.15 as against previous close of 1608.55 Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1572.2. The bid price stands at 1568.85 with a bid quantity of 1000. The offer price is 1569.45 with an offer quantity of 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 2461500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1572.4, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹1609.95 The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1572.4. It has experienced a percent change of -2.33, resulting in a net change of -37.55.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1633.47 10 Days 1635.84 20 Days 1601.88 50 Days 1547.13 100 Days 1546.69 300 Days 1454.80

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 26 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹36.85 (-34.55%) & ₹1.75 (-87.85%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 26 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹53.0 (+42.09%) & ₹1.85 (+428.57%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price for Bajaj Finserve stock was ₹1560.6, while the high price reached ₹1600.2.

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1574.1, down -2.23% from yesterday's ₹1609.95 The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1574.1, with a percent change of -2.23 and a net change of -35.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a decrease in price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any potential opportunities for growth in the future.

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1605.15 as against previous close of 1608.55 Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1576.9. The bid price is 1577.3 and the offer price is 1578.1. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 2,426,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 602.8 -8.4 -1.37 754.4 530.2 381270.86 Bajaj Finserve 1577.45 -32.5 -2.02 1813.45 1216.1 251230.19 HDFC Life Insurance Company 609.1 -7.2 -1.17 690.9 457.95 130919.72 SBI Life Insurance Company 1305.5 -7.35 -0.56 1392.1 1039.25 130666.81 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 515.15 -2.6 -0.5 615.55 380.95 74108.01

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1575.2, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹1609.95 The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1575.2. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -34.75. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value. Click here for Bajaj Finserv AGM

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range The Bajaj Finserve stock reached a low of ₹1560.6 and a high of ₹1600.2 on the current day.

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 26 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.1 (-85.42%) & ₹38.5 (-31.62%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 26 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹51.75 (+38.74%) & ₹0.9 (+157.14%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1576.5, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹1609.95 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1576.5, which represents a decrease of 2.08% compared to the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of -33.45.

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1605.15 as against previous close of 1608.55 Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1570. The bid price is 1571.5 and the offer price is 1572.35. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest for the stock is 2289000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 602.25 -8.95 -1.46 754.4 530.2 380922.99 Bajaj Finserve 1577.5 -32.45 -2.02 1813.45 1216.1 251238.16 HDFC Life Insurance Company 605.6 -10.7 -1.74 690.9 457.95 130167.43 SBI Life Insurance Company 1299.4 -13.45 -1.02 1392.1 1039.25 130056.27 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 513.7 -4.05 -0.78 615.55 380.95 73899.41

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1569.6, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹1609.95 The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1569.6. There has been a percent change of -2.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -40.35, which means the stock has decreased by ₹40.35.

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range The Bajaj Finserve stock had a low price of ₹1560.6 and a high price of ₹1600.2 on the current day.

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 26 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.75 (-87.85%) & ₹35.6 (-36.77%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 26 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹60.9 (+63.27%) & ₹3.0 (+757.14%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 603.15 -8.05 -1.32 754.4 530.2 381492.24 Bajaj Finserve 1568.25 -41.7 -2.59 1813.45 1216.1 249764.97 HDFC Life Insurance Company 610.55 -5.75 -0.93 690.9 457.95 131231.38 SBI Life Insurance Company 1301.15 -11.7 -0.89 1392.1 1039.25 130231.42 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 514.1 -3.65 -0.7 615.55 380.95 73956.96

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1562.7, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹1609.95 As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1562.7. It has experienced a percent change of -2.93, resulting in a net change of -47.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1605.15 as against previous close of 1608.55 Bajaj Finserv, currently trading at a spot price of 1573, has a bid price of 1573.75 and an offer price of 1574.75. The offer quantity stands at 500 shares, matched by a bid quantity of 500 shares. The stock's open interest is recorded at 2220500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Bajaj Finserve stock is ₹1565.2 and the high price is ₹1600.2.

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1574, down -2.23% from yesterday's ₹1609.95 The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1574, with a percent change of -2.23 and a net change of -35.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a negative net change.

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.79% 3 Months 3.19% 6 Months 20.74% YTD 4.11% 1 Year -2.84%

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1591.7, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹1609.95 The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1591.7. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.25, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹18.25.