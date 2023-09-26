Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv shares slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 1576.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1566 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1546.05 and closed at 1542.3. The stock reached a high of 1590.5 and a low of 1546.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 251,118.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1820, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. A total of 90,261 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1566, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹1576.75

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is at 1566, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -10.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% and the stock has lost 10.75 points.

26 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.56%
3 Months-0.21%
6 Months27.3%
YTD1.91%
1 Year-8.39%
26 Sep 2023, 09:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1580.85, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1576.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1580.85. There has been a 0.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.1.

26 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1542.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 90,261 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,542.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.