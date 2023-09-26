Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv shares slump in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1546.05 and closed at ₹1542.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1590.5 and a low of ₹1546.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹251,118.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1820, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. A total of 90,261 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is at ₹1566, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -10.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% and the stock has lost 10.75 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.56%
|3 Months
|-0.21%
|6 Months
|27.3%
|YTD
|1.91%
|1 Year
|-8.39%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1580.85. There has been a 0.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.1.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 90,261 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,542.3.
