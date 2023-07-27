Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 1648.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1625.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at a price of ₹1648.25 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1664.9 and a low of ₹1618.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹258,906.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1846 and ₹1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 57,603 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
