Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv closed today at 1566, up 0.45% from yesterday's 1559

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1566, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1559 The closing price of Bajaj Finserv stock today was ₹1566, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 7. The previous day's closing price was ₹1559.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 606.75 1.8 0.3 754.4 530.2 383769.24 Bajaj Finserve 1566.0 7.0 0.45 1813.45 1216.1 249406.63 HDFC Life Insurance Company 609.3 3.8 0.63 690.9 457.95 130962.71 SBI Life Insurance Company 1302.55 -3.65 -0.28 1392.1 1039.25 130371.55 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 518.35 7.35 1.44 615.55 380.95 74568.35 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1551.7 and the high price is ₹1593.55.

Top active options for Bajaj Finserv Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 27 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹31.8 (+0.16%) & ₹41.0 (+1.23%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 27 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹12.75 (-31.08%) & ₹40.6 (-15.85%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1576.85 as against previous close of 1570.4 Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1573.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 1579.0, while the offer price is 1579.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 500 and a bid quantity of 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is at 8806500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1623.98 10 Days 1633.52 20 Days 1603.54 50 Days 1548.93 100 Days 1548.26 300 Days 1455.27 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1559, down -3.16% from yesterday's ₹1609.95 The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1559, with a percent change of -3.16. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -50.95, implying a significant decrease in the stock price.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.19% 3 Months 1.39% 6 Months 14.71% YTD 0.78% 1 Year -5.94%

