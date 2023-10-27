Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv closed today at 1566, up 0.45% from yesterday's 1559

23 min read . 27 Oct 2023
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 1559 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1566 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was 1595, the close price was 1609.95, the high was 1600.2, and the low was 1551.7. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 248,121.84 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1813.45 and 1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 80,053 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1566, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1559

The closing price of Bajaj Finserv stock today was 1566, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 7. The previous day's closing price was 1559.

27 Oct 2023, 06:26 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India606.751.80.3754.4530.2383769.24
Bajaj Finserve1566.07.00.451813.451216.1249406.63
HDFC Life Insurance Company609.33.80.63690.9457.95130962.71
SBI Life Insurance Company1302.55-3.65-0.281392.11039.25130371.55
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company518.357.351.44615.55380.9574568.35
27 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Finserv stock is 1551.7 and the high price is 1593.55.

27 Oct 2023, 02:47 PM IST Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 27 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 31.8 (+0.16%) & 41.0 (+1.23%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 27 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.75 (-31.08%) & 40.6 (-15.85%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Life Insurance Corporation of India607.52.550.42754.4530.2384243.61
Bajaj Finserve1575.4516.451.061813.451216.1250911.67
HDFC Life Insurance Company609.954.450.73690.9457.95131102.42
SBI Life Insurance Company1305.65-0.55-0.041392.11039.25130681.82
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company518.37.31.43615.55380.9574561.16
27 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1576.85 as against previous close of 1570.4

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1573.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 1579.0, while the offer price is 1579.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 500 and a bid quantity of 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is at 8806500.

27 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1575.6, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1559

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1575.6. There has been a 1.06% percent change in the stock price, which amounts to a net change of 16.6.

27 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Bajaj Finserve stock reached a low price of 1551.7 and a high price of 1593.55.

27 Oct 2023, 01:59 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1572.35, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1559

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the stock price is 1572.35. There has been a percent change of 0.86, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.35, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

27 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1623.98
10 Days1633.52
20 Days1603.54
50 Days1548.93
100 Days1548.26
300 Days1455.27
27 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 27 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 33.4 (+5.2%) & 8.2 (-16.75%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 27 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1560.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 13.3 (-28.11%) & 32.3 (-17.92%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1579, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹1559

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1579. It has experienced a 1.28% increase, resulting in a net change of 20 points.

Click here for Bajaj Finserv Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Finserve stock is 1551.7, while the high price is 1580.6.

27 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1576.85 as against previous close of 1570.4

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1574. The bid price is 1579.55 and the offer price is 1580.35. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest is 8532500.

27 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India607.752.80.46754.4530.2384401.74
Bajaj Finserve1573.014.00.91813.451216.1250521.47
HDFC Life Insurance Company609.153.650.6690.9457.95130930.47
SBI Life Insurance Company1307.91.70.131392.11039.25130907.03
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company520.59.51.86615.55380.9574877.64
27 Oct 2023, 12:29 PM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1574, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1559

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1574, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.96% or 15 points.

Click here for Bajaj Finserv AGM

27 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bajaj Finserve stock is 1551.7 and the high price is 1576.15.

27 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM IST Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 27 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 31.95 (+0.63%) & 8.0 (-18.78%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 27 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1560.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.2 (-17.84%) & 35.55 (-9.66%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1568.1, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1559

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is 1568.1. There has been a 0.58 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.1.

27 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India610.05.050.83754.4530.2385824.86
Bajaj Finserve1567.18.10.521813.451216.1249581.82
HDFC Life Insurance Company612.06.51.07690.9457.95131543.04
SBI Life Insurance Company1315.29.00.691392.11039.25131637.68
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company520.99.91.94615.55380.9574935.18
27 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1576.85 as against previous close of 1570.4

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1563. The bid price stands at 1568.2, with a bid quantity of 500. The offer price is 1568.7, with an offer quantity of 500. The stock has an open interest of 8,513,500.

27 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finserve stock's low price for the day is 1551.7 and the high price is 1575.9.

27 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1563.5, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1559

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1563.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.5, indicating a positive movement.

27 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM IST Top active options for Bajaj Finserv

Top active call options for Bajaj Finserv at 27 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 27.55 (-13.23%) & 7.15 (-27.41%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finserv at 27 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.3 (+15.14%) & 39.5 (+12.38%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India610.455.50.91754.4530.2386109.48
Bajaj Finserve1555.0-4.0-0.261813.451216.1247654.73
HDFC Life Insurance Company614.08.51.4690.9457.95131972.92
SBI Life Insurance Company1318.3512.150.931392.11039.25131952.96
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company521.210.22.0615.55380.9574978.34
27 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1554.25, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1559

The current data shows that the Bajaj Finserv stock has a price of 1554.25. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.75, suggesting a decrease of 4.75 per share.

27 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bajaj Finserve stock is 1555.4 and the high price is 1575.9.

27 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv October futures opened at 1576.85 as against previous close of 1570.4

Bajaj Finserv, currently trading at a spot price of 1560, has a bid price of 1570.15 and an offer price of 1571.0. The offer quantity stands at 500 shares, while the bid quantity is also at 500 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 8,375,000.

27 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1559, down -3.16% from yesterday's ₹1609.95

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1559, with a percent change of -3.16. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -50.95, implying a significant decrease in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.19%
3 Months1.39%
6 Months14.71%
YTD0.78%
1 Year-5.94%
27 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1559, down -3.16% from yesterday's ₹1609.95

27 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1609.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 80,053. The closing price for the day was 1,609.95.

