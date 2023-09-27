Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock plunges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1567.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1565.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1582 and closed at 1576.75. The stock had a high of 1583 and a low of 1551.65. The market capitalization of the company is 249717.19 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1813.45 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 67664 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1565.05, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1567.95

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1565.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of 2.9 in the stock price.

27 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1576.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 67,664 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1576.75.

