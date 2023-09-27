Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock plunges in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1582 and closed at ₹1576.75. The stock had a high of ₹1583 and a low of ₹1551.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹249717.19 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1813.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 67664 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1565.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of 2.9 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 67,664 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1576.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!