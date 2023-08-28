Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plunge in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 1503.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1503 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's opening price was 1469.1 and the closing price remained the same. The stock reached a high of 1509.15 and a low of 1468.15. The market capitalization of the company is 239500.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 189,357 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1503, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹1503.8

The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1503, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.8. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and may not reflect the most up-to-date information on the stock.

28 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.0%
3 Months0.66%
6 Months10.66%
YTD-2.84%
1 Year-7.43%
28 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1503.8, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹1469.1

The stock price of Bajaj Finserv is currently at 1503.8, with a percent change of 2.36 and a net change of 34.7. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.36% and the share price has risen by 34.7 points.

28 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1469.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 189,357. The closing price for the stock was 1,469.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.