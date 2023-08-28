Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stocks plunge in today's trading session

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's opening price was ₹1469.1 and the closing price remained the same. The stock reached a high of ₹1509.15 and a low of ₹1468.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹239500.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 189,357 shares.
The current data for Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is ₹1503, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.8. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and may not reflect the most up-to-date information on the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.0%
|3 Months
|0.66%
|6 Months
|10.66%
|YTD
|-2.84%
|1 Year
|-7.43%
The stock price of Bajaj Finserv is currently at ₹1503.8, with a percent change of 2.36 and a net change of 34.7. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.36% and the share price has risen by 34.7 points.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 189,357. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,469.1.
